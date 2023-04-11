'Wasted a free-hit': David Warner brutally roasted after DC skipper bats right-handed vs MI in IPL 2023 - Watch

Switching his stance against Hrithik Shokeen in the seventh over of Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings, veteran Australian opener David Warner produced an unforgettable moment by batting right-handed on matchday 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Leading the Delhi Capitals franchise in the absence of superstar Rishabh Pant, opener Warner has managed to maintain a relatively low strike rate in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. David Warner surprised everyone by switching his stance to bat like a right-handed batter(PTI-IPL)

Taking on MI's Shokeen after the end of the first powerplay, Warner surprised everyone when the star batter opted to change his stance following a no-ball. Hoping to cash in on a free-hit, Warner batted as a right-handed batter but the DC skipper failed to make an impact. Batting as a right-handed batter, the Aussie southpaw only stole a single run on the free-hit. Australian opener Warner was called out by netizens for his mistimed shot against the MI bowler.

Interestingly, DC skipper Warner is not the first batter who opted to change his batting stance during a competitive match. Former England skipper Joe Root, Indian middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar have switched their guards while batting in the past. Talking about the action-packed encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Aussie superstar Warner played a crucial knock for the Pant-less side after Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the IPL 2023.

The DC skipper smashed a sublime half-century to help Delhi post a challenging total against Mumbai Indians. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper completed his half-century in 43 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The DC skipper is the leading run-getter for the Delhi-based franchise in the 2023 edition of the world's richest T20 league.

