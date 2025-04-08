Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede? MCA to take call on April 15 as India captain pitted against other Mumbai legends

Just like the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) named a stand at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in honour of Virat Kohli in 2019, the Mumbai Cricket Association could likely do the same for Rohit Sharma. However, the India captain's name will be pitted against other Mumbai legends for naming stands and walking bridges around the Wankhede stadium, leaving the MCA in a fix. Rohit Sharma led India to title wins in last two ICC trophies(ICC- X)

According to a report in the Indian Express, MCA has received eight requests and proposals from its club members. The names include former presidents Sharad Pawar and Vilasrao Deshmukh, along with ex-India captain Ajit Wadekar, late Eknath Solkar, late Dilip Sardesai, late Padmakar Shivalkar, former India women's captain Diana Edulji, and Rohit.

"There have been suggestions from members and the final decision will be taken by the general body members of the Mumbai Cricket Association," MCA president Ajinkya Naik told the national daily.

The decision will reportedly be taken during the MCA's Apex Council meeting on April 15, when Rohit's name will be discussed. The 37-year-old led India to back-to-back ICC title wins in the last 10 months—the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados in June 2024 and the Champions Trophy haul previous month in Dubai. No other Mumbai player has ever matched this feat. Not to forget, he also led India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, implying India have now lost just one of their last 24 white-ball games in an ICC tournament.

Why is MCA in a fix?

The report further said that the MCA has only one unattributed Grand Stand available to be named inside the Wankhede Stadium, which is present above the president's box . The North Stand is named after Dilip Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar, the West Stand after Vijay Merchant and the East Stand after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. However, with as many as eight requests, MCA find themselves in a difficult situation with only limited avenues left to honour.

Rohit, meanwhile, is currently in the midst of the IPL 2025 season, where he is representing Mumbai Indians.