Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to reign supreme in T20Is, scripts two sensational world records during IND vs WI

Rohit Sharma on Friday went past Martin Guptill to regain first place in the list of top run-getters in T20 Internationals. The India skipper achieved the milestone en route his 35-ball fifty in the T20 series opener against West Indies in Trinidad. Earlier this week, Guptill had surpassed Rohit to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format. He was 20 runs ahead of Rohit before the Indian recouped lost ground. India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Score

Guptill is closely followed by former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland's ODI skipper Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is fifth on the list with 2,855 runs.

Apart from Guptill, Rohit also eclipsed Kohli in the list of most 50-plus scores in men's T20Is. Kohli held the first position before notched up a fifty – his 31st 50-plus score in the 20-over format.

Most fifty-plus scores in Men's T20I:

31 - Rohit Sharma*

30 - Virat Kohli

27 - Babar Azam

23 - David Warner

22 - Martin Guptill

Earlier, Rohit opened with Suryakumar Yadav as India went with a new opening combination against the Caribbean side. Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were back in the playing eleven, with young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh getting a look-in.

Suryakumar was out on 24, followed by Shreyas Iyer, who perished for a nought. Pant also departed on 14, leaving India three down in 10 overs. But Rohit went on to score a 35-ball fifty to take India past the 100-run mark.

Rohit was rested in the ODI series but he returned to the squad for the five T20 games. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, India won the 50-over series as the home side got clean swept with the score of 3-0. India also had good results in the England tour, where they achieved white-ball success despite losing the delayed Test at Edgbaston.

On eve of the first T20, Rohit said that India have adopted a fearless approach in the shortest format, and dismissed that the team was playing "conservative" during last year's World T20 in the UAE.

"We didn't get the result from the last World Cup but that doesn't mean we played bad cricket all these years and I don't agree we were playing conservative cricket," Rohit said in a press conference.

"If you lose one or two matches in the World Cup, it feels like we were doing this and that, we were not taking our chances. It's not like that. If you look at the overall games that we have played leading into the World Cup, we won 80 per cent of our games."

"If we were conservative, how can we win so many matches? That's fine that we lost in the World Cup, and didn't qualify but that happens. That doesn't mean we are playing with fear, not playing openly," he added.

