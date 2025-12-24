Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Rohit Sharma swarmed in Jaipur as selfie-hungry fans breach the restricted cordon in Sawai Mansingh Stadium

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 07:16 am IST

Rohit Sharma's presence at the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur has attracted significant fan attention, leading to increased security.

Roghit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy week in Jaipur was meant to be routine: nets, teamwork, and a quiet walk back in. It didn’t stay routine for long.

Rohit Sharma after the practice session at the SMS stadium.(@rushiii_12/x.com)
On Tuesday, the Mumbai batter was hounded by fans for selfies after finishing his net session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, forcing security to step in as the situation edged towards the players’ restricted area.

Selfie frenzy spill

The moment unfolded as Rohit Sharma left the practice area and headed towards the dressing-room corridor. A cluster of supporters gathered around him, angling for photos and trying to get close for a quick selfie. The crowd push became uncomfortable when one fan behaved inappropriately and nearly breached the closed-off zone, refusing to back off despite clear security boundaries.

Rohit looked visibly irritated but chose not to escalate it. He did not engage, kept walking, and let the officials handle the mess. Security personnel moved quickly, removing fans from the passage and shutting the hallway doors to prevent anyone else from slipping in behind them. The clip soon went viral online, turning a domestic cricket sighting into another conversation about fan entitlement and basic boundaries.

The episode comes at a time when star appearances in domestic cricket are drawing bigger attention than usual. Rohit is in Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy opening round with Mumbai scheduled to face Sikkim, and his presence alone has shifted the mood around a tournament fixture that typically doesn’t carry this kind of frenzy outside the host city.

Also Read: Zero planning, complete waste of time: Agarkar pummeled for T20 World Cup chaos as late Gill U-turn costs Axar Patel

Reports from Jaipur have already flagged that organisers were expecting a significant crowd jump for the matchday, with additional security arrangements in place and thousands likely to turn up just to watch a global name in a domestic setting.

There is also the broader backdrop: Rohit now plays only one international format, and the domestic run is being watched closely as he looks to stay sharp between international windows.

The net-session scramble underlines the risk that follows the buzz. Domestic cricket benefits when icons show up. But when fans start hunting their stars inside restricted corridors, it takes only one reckless step for a feel-good crowd moment to become a security incident.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
