South Africa coach fires fresh 'Rabada' warning in lead-up to Boxing Day Test against Rohit Sharma's Team India

South Africa will welcome the return of pace ace Kagiso Rabada in its squad for the upcoming Test series opener against visitors India on Tuesday. After losing the One Day International (ODI) series to Rohit Sharma-less Team India, hosts South Africa will hope to restore parity by defeating the visitors in the two Tests. Pacer Rabada and veteran batter Temba Bavuma skipped domestic matches to prepare for the Test series against India. India captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session (AFP)

The Proteas duo was also rested for the entire white-ball leg of the India series. Hosts South Africa ended the T20I series level-pegging before losing the three-match ODI opera 2-1 to KL Rahul's Team India. South Africa and India are gearing up for the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Veteran opener Rohit will return as captain for the 1st Test between India and South Africa after missing the T20I and ODI series.

Team India receives ‘Rabada’ warning

India opted to rest pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Rohit and run-machine Virat Kohli for the white series against the Proteas. Speaking to reporters in the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test against India, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said that he is hoping Proteas can unleash their full-pace attack on Rohit and Co. in the series opener. Conrad has confirmed that pacers Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be available for selection against India in the Boxing Day Test.

What SA head coach said on ‘fresh and firing’ Rabada

"They will be fresh and firing (Rabada and Ngidi). I am always a firm believer of freshness," Conrad said before a training session. "It would have been ideal had they got some mileage in the legs by playing first-class matches but that's life. You have got to find a way. But I am not bothered that they will be undercooked for the game. KG (Rabada) and Lungi are still in the 15-member squad and available for selection. We will make that decision tomorrow. Hopefully, tomorrow morning we will have a full squad of 15 to select from," the coach added.

When will Virat Kohli join India camp?

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India A's four-day match against South Africa A while former skipper Virat Kohli reportedly returned home due family emergency ahead of the 1st Test series against South Africa. Former India skipper Kohli missed a Test match due to a back injury when the Asian giants last visited South Africa. The 35-year-old is expected to join the Indian camp on Sunday.