India's World Cup heroes remain stranded in Barbados; BCCI's Jay Shah reacts as Hurricane Beryl becomes more severe

Rohit Sharma's Team India remained stranded in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl was expected to pass by on Monday. According to the latest developments, the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl is intensifying and taking aim at the southeastern Caribbean. With Hurricane Beryl making its presence felt in the Caribbean, Team India’s departure from Barbados has been further delayed. On Saturday, Rohit and Co. outclassed South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final. The BCCI was hoping to arrange a chartered flight to bring India's World Cup heroes back home on Monday(ANI-HT)

The first hurricane (Beryl) of the 2024 Atlantic season has slammed into the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, Tobago and St. Vincent. Hurricane Beryl has forced the cancellations of flights in Barbados, where India lifted its second T20 World Cup title last week. The storm regained Category 4 strength and had top winds of 130 miles (209 kilometers) per hour.

Record-Breaking Hurricane Beryl becoming more severe

Larry Kelly and John Cangialosi, who are the forecasters at the center, mentioned an 'extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation' in the advisory. “This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Take action now to protect your life!,” the center was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. According to Alex DaSilva, who is the lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather Inc, there has never been a Category 4 anywhere in the past.

‘Like you people, we are also stuck’: Jay Shah

The BCCI was hoping to arrange a chartered flight to bring India's World Cup heroes back home. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also with the World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. "Like you people, we are also stuck here. First, we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely, and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," the BCCI secretary told PTI.

Rohit and Co. expected to leave via charter flight but…

According to the news agency, India's squad, along with BCCI officials, were expected to leave for India via a charter flight on Monday. However, the move was not executed due to the airport's closure. The report added that the apex cricket board is also trying to get the travelling Indian media out of the hurricane-hit region.