Rohit Sharma unhappy with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for not even trying to take New Zealand captain's easy catch

India captain Rohit Sharma was not at all pleased with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for not even trying to go for a catch in the slips during the first Test match against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. After being bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score (46) at home, India was desperate for early wickets to claw back into the contest, but that wasn't to be.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway got New Zealand off to the perfect start. The left-handers looked solid in front of India's new-ball bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But in the 13th over, Siraj got one to bounce off a length and forced Latham to poke away from his body. The ball caught the outside edge of the New Zealand captain's bat and flew between the first and the second slip.

Virat Kohli was stationed at the first slip while Rahul was giving him company in the second slip. Unfortunately for India, none of them went for the catch. Replays showed that it was more Rahul'c catch than Kohli's but Rahul did not pick up the ball at all. He had a bemused look on his face as the ball flew past him and read to the boundary.

Rohit flung his arms in disbelief while Siraj looked resigned as he walked back to his mark.

New Zealand take control as India hit new low

Conway powered New Zealand to 82-1 at Tea on Day 2. Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke combined to dismiss India in 31.2 overs in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in overcast conditions. The opening day of the Test was washed out.

It was India's third-lowest Test score ever. Their previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest overall is 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020. They fell for 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

New Zealand launched a strong reply and led by 36 runs at tea after Conway put together 67 runs for the first wicket with skipper Tom Latham, who made 15.

Will Young, in for the injured Kane Williamson, was batting on five alongside Conway on 61.

Conway took on the Indian attack as he reached fifty off 54 balls with a six off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kuldeep Yadav struck next ball to send back Latham with his left-arm wrist spin as India successfully reviewed the decision in their favour after the umpire denied the appeal.