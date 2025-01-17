Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah directly impacted by 5 points out of 10 in diktat given by BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma, batter Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, or in other words, the biggest stars of Team India, are likely to be the most affected by the 10-point diktat issues by BCCI on Thursday to all the players to "promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment." (L-R) India's Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma(AFP)

The guidelines quite understandably don't mention any names and were directed to all the players who play for India in different formats but the points mentioned will not impact every player equally.

At least five points in the 10-point guidelines are likely to affect Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah directly. They are as follows:

Point No.1: The "Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory" policy: BCCI made it compulsory for international cricketers to make themselves available for domestic matches whenever not injured or exempted with prior permission from the coach and selectors. Rohit last played a domestic match in 2016, Kohli in 2012, and Bumrah in 2018.

- Point No.2: "All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be preapproved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee," BCCI said. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Kohli rarely travels with the team. Even during the Australia tour, he and Jasprit Bumrah were the only ones who travelled separately with their families.

- Point No. 7: BCCI said players will not be allowed to take part in personal brand promotions and shoots while being on tours with the Indian team. "This avoids distractions and ensures that the players’ focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities."

- Point No. 8: BCCI issued a "Family Travel Policy" that will only allow the partners and children (below 18) to accompany the players when India's overseas tour exceeds 45 days. And the duration of the stay will not be more than 14 days. Generally, top Indian cricketers like Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit have had their families with them for the entire duration of the tour in the recent times.

- Point No 10: Kohli and Rohit have quite often returned home, especially during home Tests when the matches have ended early. BCCI said, "Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics."