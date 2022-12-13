Home / Cricket / 'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul': West Indies star names Indian trio for his 'dream hat-trick'

'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul': West Indies star names Indian trio for his 'dream hat-trick'

India's star top order is what comes to mind for the West Indies star when he thinks of a dream hat-trick.

Rahul, Rohit and Kohli formed India's top three in the 2022 T20 World Cup(BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India's top order batters may not have had the most consistent of runs in recent months but they are players who command respect around the world for the illustrious careers that they have had. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were for many years one of the most consistent and prolific top orders in international limited overs cricket and KL Rahul has often provided a seamless replacement if either of the openers are out injured.

Even when they are not at their best, getting Rohit, Kohli and Rahul out for cheap is considered a major step towards victory for the opposition teams. Ace West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that it is these three who will be his drea hat-trick. “I'll go Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul,” said Holder on ESPNCricinfo who are the batters that form his dream hat-trick.

But when asked who is the most difficult batter he has bowled, Holder did not take the names of Kohli, Rohit or Rahul. Instead, and maybe unsurprisingly, he said that South Africa great AB de Villiers he had bowled to accross formats. “The most difficult batter I have ever bowled to, full stop, is AB de Villiers. Whether that be in a Test match, One Day game or T20,” he said. Holder has been at the receiving end of De Villiers' brilliance a number of times across formats, most notably when the former South African captain smashed a stunning 149 off just 44 balls in an ODI match in January 2015. It remains the fastest ODI century, having got to three figures in just 31 balls and De Villiers had also set the record for most sixes in an innings.

Holder, who was West Indies captain at the time, was sent to all parts by De Villiers, getting smacked for a hat-trick of sixes and a four in his last over. He was the most expensive bowler for his team, conceding 91 runs in nine overs.

“I would steal a lap sweep from AB de Villiers. I would take Malinga's yorkers any day,” Holder admitted when asked which batting and bowling skills of any great player would he like to have.

