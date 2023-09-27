Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli should open India's innings vs Australia after Ishan Kishan ruled out with illness in 3rd ODI

Team India took the field without some of its key players during the third and final ODI of the series against Australia. On Tuesday, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed in the pre-match conference that five players – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, and Axar Patel – were unavailable for the match in Rajkot and on the match-day, there was another absentee from the XI. Ishan Kishan, the young wicketkeeper-batter, was also forced to miss the game due to an illness. India's Rohit Sharma, left, is congratulated by Virat Kohli for scoring a half century during the Asia Cup(AP)

While Rohit Sharma confirmed Ishan's absence during the toss, the BCCI posted a statement on the same right after the toss in Rajkot. “Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness,” the statement read.

“Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.”

In Ishan's absence, India will be without both of their openers and there could be a possibility of Rohit Sharma opening the batting alongside star batter Virat Kohli. Although KL Rahul has opened for India in the ODI in the past, the Indian team management is unlikely to tamper with his batting position ahead of the all-important World Cup; since his return from injury, Rahul has produced strong performances at no.4 in the batting order, including a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, and two-successive fifties in the ongoing Australia series.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has never been a designated opener for the side and furthermore, scored a century at no.3 in the previous game. Iyer has had only three games under his belt since returning to cricketing action after a back injury, and it would be futile to change his batting position at this point. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja – both lower-order batters – make the rest of the batting order – meaning Rohit and Kohli could steer India's run-chase as the side's opening duo after Australia skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat.

The side had been grappling with injuries for a large part of the year and saw Shreyas and Rahul returning to the squad for the Asia Cup last month. While the former did face a further injury setback with back spasms, Shreyas made a notable comeback in the second ODI with a quickfire century, playing a key role in India scoring a mammoth 396/4 in fifty overs.

Kohli, meanwhile, is India's designated no.3 and makes a return after being rested for the first two matches. While the India star has made scattered appearances as opener in his career, Kohli is set to take over the no.3 role in the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

Dress-rehearsal for WC opener

Team India will face Australia in its opening match of the 2023 World Cup on October 8 and will take confidence from the series win against Pat Cummins' men. The match in Rajkot will also be India's final ODI appearance before the focus shifts to the marquee tournament, with the side scheduled to take part in two warm-up games (against England and Netherlands) before the opener.

