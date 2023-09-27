Watch: 'Tune bulaaya hi nahi' - Rohit's chat with Amit Mishra turns awkward after India captain's 'commitment' remark

Team India registered a comprehensive ODI series win over Australia last week and would be aiming at a clean-sweep victory when both sides meet in the third and final match of the series on Wednesday. India's star batting duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also make a return for the final ODI in Rajkot; this would be India's final bit of bilateral action before the side turns its focus on the World Cup, with warm-ups against England and Netherlands before the start of tournament proper. Rohit Sharma (R) interacts with Amit Mishra during India's practice session(Twitter)

Rohit took part in Team India's practice session ahead of the game on Wednesday and batted in the nets alongside other players, and after the session, had a rather hilarious moment with India spinner Amit Mishra. The 40-year-old is part of JioCinema's broadcasting team and during a live streaming for practice session, Rohit joined the experts and had a chat over the side's preparations for the game.

Upon seeing Mishra, Rohit pointed out, “Aakh kyun laal hai aapka? (Why are your eyes so red?”. And as Mishra revealed that he hadn't slept the whole night, Rohit's reply stumped everyone including the spinner. "Kya commitment hai. Itna commitment toh aapka udhar bhi nahi tha (You didn't have this much commitment on the field!). Rohit further told Mishra that the spinner never played under him to which Mishra hilariously replied, "Tune kabhi bulaaya hi nahi (You never called me!)

Amit Mishra played for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League; in seven matches for the franchise last season, he took as many wickets. The spinner, however, has remained out of contention for international selection since 2017 when he last represented India during a T20I against England. His last List A appearance for Haryana came in 2019.

Injury updates

Indian captain Rohit Sharma refrained from providing specific information about Axar Patel's injury status during the press conference on Tuesday, but expressed confidence in Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the first two ODIs, indicating that Ashwin could serve as a reliable backup option for the World Cup in case of any contingency.

Axar had sustained a left quadricep injury before the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Ashwin's impressive performance in the initial ODIs against Australia has also sparked discussions regarding whether the experienced off-spinner should be included in India's 15-member squad if Patel's recovery is delayed.

