Rohit Sharma warns Marnus Labuschagne's act in 4th Test; Sunil Gavaskar fumes at umpire for staying silent

Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground provided a heated contest between India and Australia during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, headlined by a confrontation between Virat Kohli and teenaged debutant Sam Konstas as the pair clashed in the middle of the pitch early in the morning. Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne with his teammates.(AP)

Even after tempers had seemingly cooled a bit, however, the hotly-contested series continued to see opposite members on the teams bump heads as they look to secure an advantage early in the Melbourne Test.

Rohit Sharma took issue with Marnus Labuschagne repeatedly running on the middle of the pitch, the ‘danger area’ as it is referred to, and cameras picked up the Indian captain making his thoughts clear to Australia’s number three batter regarding the matter. A video of the incident also sees Labuschagne playing a shot and setting off down the middle of the pitch, with Kohli reacting from the slips and pointing at the incident before Rohit got involved with Labuschagne and the umpires.

Rohit can be seen pointing at the middle of the pitch and talking to Labuschagne, presumably warning the Australian batter against continuing to walk down the pitch.

Sunil Gavaskar's reaction

Walking on the center of the cut strip is not allowed for batters or bowlers alike, with umpires tasked with keeping an eye on the matter so that the pitch isn’t inadvertently tampered with. Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan, on Hindi language commentary duties for Star Sports, noticed and took umbrage with the incident.

“That’s supposed to be the umpire’s job,” said Pathan, to which Gavaskar responded “And the umpires are just watching on. They are only looking at the chit-chat between Rohit Sharma and Labuschagne, not doing anything.”

Gavaskar also pointed out that debutant Konstas had also done so on occasion during his innings. Konstas had received some grief on the matter from Mohammed Siraj, with the teenager stepping down the track to play a stroke and then continuing right down the pitch instead of veering to the side, as is custom and the rule regarding this matter.

The first day of the Test ended in the balance with Australia likely slightly happier at 311/6 and Steven Smith still at the crease. Labushagne brought up a half-century before being dismissed softly trying to chip Washington Sundar over the mid-off fielder, but Konstas was the find of the day as he struck a fluent and audacious 60(65) deliveries on debut against the new ball.