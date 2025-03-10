Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira refuses to leave him after India win Champions Trophy; wife Ritika's reaction is gold

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma, the bludgeoning batter, who sends chills down the spines of new-ball bowlers across the globe, becomes an entirely different person around his family. He is all smiles; there are no signs of any worry whatsoever. It definitely helps if he is meeting his wife and daughter after leading India to another ICC title. After India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday to win the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit celebrated with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter, Samaira, on the sidelines of the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira

Ritika and Samaira had travelled to Dubai to watch the India vs New Zealand final, and their efforts bore fruit as India went on to lift the trophy. Rohit's daughter was so happy and relieved that she hugged her father and refused to let go of him, even as Ritika could not stop giggling.

Like a loving father, Rohit was in no hurry, for he knew what it meant for her and the entire nation.

After receiving the Champions medal, the trophy and the famous white jacket, Rohit Sharma came back to his family to share a warm and emotional hug with wife Ritika.

Rohit, spinners shine as India win Champions Trophy

Rohit made a combative 76 to back up a potent spin bowling display as India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win a record third Champions Trophy title. Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fast start through their captain's first half-century of the tournament before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 34 to help seal victory with six balls to spare. India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.

India, the world's number one ODI team, finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

"It is very nice," Rohit said. "We played some good cricket though the tournament. To have the result our way is a great feeling."

Star batsman Virat Kohli said: "It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction."

"When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks (Shubman) Gill, Shreyas (Iyer), Rahul have played. The team is in good hands," he added.

Both Kohli and Rohit had a lean run of form in India's 3-1 Test defeat in Australia earlier this year and the pair came into the tournament with speculation swirling over their ODI retirements.

In a battle of spin on a sluggish Dubai pitch, New Zealand's bowlers put India in trouble at 203-5 with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who hit 48, back in the pavilion.

But Rahul kept calm and along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, steered the team home to loud cheers from a largely Indian crowd in a sea of blue.

India played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.