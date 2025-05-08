Rohit Sharma's decision behind Test retirement revealed as selectors offered no clarity: 'He made up his mind after...'

Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, put an end to long-standing speculation around his future in Test cricket and selection for the upcoming tour of England, as he announced his retirement from Test cricket just days before the revelation of the Test squad for the five-match series. But while the decision might have come as a surprise for many, Rohit reportedly had made up his mind after India lifted the Champions Trophy in March earlier this year. Rohit Sharma announced his retirement in Test cricket on May 7, 2025(AFP)

According to a report in the PTI, Rohit decided to retire from Test cricket two months ago after leading India to a second successive ICC title win with the Champions Trophy haul in Dubai. In fact, Rohit's decision was already made known to the men who mattered, despite the constant speculation in the media over his Test future, which was reportedly allowed by officials who preferred not to come on record.

"The retirement from Test cricket was on Rohit's mind since India won the Champions Trophy. A new WTC (World Test Championship) cycle was starting, and hence he thought this was the best time," a source close to the Indian skipper told the news agency.

"If Rohit had decided that he would call it quits in Tests, where does the question of dropping him comes?," a former BCCI office-bearer, who has watched Rohit closely over the years, thought aloud.

The report also added that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee did not clarify Rohit's selection for the England tour, with only a week to go before the BCCI announces the squad. In fact, the selectors did meet in Mumbai informally to discuss the blueprint for the series against England, but head coach Gautam Gambhir's involvement could not be confirmed. Amid the uncertainty, Rohit made it clear to them that he wanted the final call on his career to be his own.

Rohit to continue as ODI captain

The BCCI, in its post for Rohit, confirmed that he will remain India's captain in the ODI format. The 38-year-old is now eyeing the third piece of silverware in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Rohit is determined to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and he will do everything in his power to remain fit and play the mega-event," the source said.

India will play their next ODI series in August, in a three-match series in Bangladesh. India have two more ODI contests lined up for 2025 - in Australia in October and at home against South Africa in December.