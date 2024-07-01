Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's priceless post after IND captain's T20I retirement: 'Know you did what’s best for team'

Cricket fans got to witness a blockbuster showdown on Saturday in Bridgetown as India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. It was Rohit Sharma's third successive ICC final as captain, but this time it was different, as they reigned supreme instead of finishing runners-up. Rohit Sharma after India's T20 World Cup final win.

The impact of the result was perfectly symbolised in India's post-match celebration and captain Rohit was also left in tears. It was also reflected in Ritika Sajdeh's recent Instagram post. Ritika, who is Rohit's wife, took to the social media platform to congratulate her husband with a heartwarming post.

Posting photos of him with the trophy and celebrating, she wrote, "Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you’ve always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it’s taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring."

She further added, “As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you’ve achieved and the impact you’ve had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I’m sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you’ve thought long and hard about what’s best for this team but that doesn’t make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine!”

Defending a target of 177 runs, India restricted South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs as Hardik Pandya took a three-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh returned with figures of 2/18 and 2/20 respectively.

Initially, India posted 176/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Virat Kohli's 59-ball 76-run knock. After the match, Kohli and Rohit also announced their retirement from T20Is, opening the doors for younger players.