'Rohit will have to bat in middle order': Ex-India player sends bold message to Gambhir, shares name for opener role

India are currently without their regular captain Rohit Sharma for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The opener missed the opening Test in Perth due to paternity leave, and is reportedly set to join the squad on November 24. Rohit Sharma in action for India.(HT_PRINT)

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah has performed as the stand-in skipper and was there for the trophy photographs with counterpart Pat Cummins and also for the toss in the ongoing first Test.

Also, KL Rahul has opened the innings for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul managed 26 runs off 74 balls in the first innings as India were bundled out for 150. Meanwhile in the second innings, he is currently unbeaten with opening partner Jaiswal, who is edging towards a ton. Meanwhile, Rahul already has a half-century.

Dodda Ganesh backs KL Rahul

Taking to X, former India cricket Dodda Ganesh had some advice for Gautam Gambhir and the team management. Earlier, Ganesh had tweeted, "Just have KL Rahul opening throughout the tour. For heavens sake don’t shuffle his spot again. He’s the best bet to handle the conditions with the new ball. Rohit can bat in the middle order."

With Rahul performing well on Day 2, Ganesh once again stated that Rohit should bat in the middle order on his return. He wrote, “This opening partnership has to stay and Rohit will have to bat in the middle order. Hopefully, common sense prevails #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy.”

After faltering in the first innings early, Rahul and Jaiswal were in dominant form in the Indian second innings, and became the first Indian pair to get a partnership of 100 in a Test at the Optus Stadium. Virat Kohli held the earlier record with Ajinkya Rahane, when the duo had stitched together a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket in 2018.

In the first innings, Rahul was controversially given out after Australia took a review off the bowling of Mitchell Starc on the stroke of lunch on Day 1. The on-field umpire did not give out, and it was in the review, that the third umpire overturned the decision after seeing a spike on the snicko.