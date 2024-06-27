'Rohit's flyer or Kohli's rise... whatever India throw at England, Buttler won't panic': Hussain on T20 World Cup semis

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Jos Buttler and his men will not panic even if India captain Rohit Sharma gets off to a flyer or out-of-form Virat Kohli rises to the occasion in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. India and England will lock horns in a rematch of last edition's semi-final at the Adelaide Oval, where Buttler and Alex Hales put on a record opening partnership to blow away India by 10 wickets. Buttler's men eventually went all the way to lift their second T20 World Cup title by beating Pakistan in the final. India's Captain Rohit Sharma (L) and England's Captain Jos Buttler (R) escort their respective teams in T20 World Cup semi-final(AFP)

A lot has changed since that tournament. Under Rohit Sharma, India has become a side that goes hard in the powerplay, shedding the conservative approach that brought their downfall in the Adelaide semi-final. Take the New York leg - pitches there were poor and highly against strokeplay - out of India's journey in this World Cup and their batters have been ready to take the attack to the opposition from ball one.

Rohit's blistering knock against Australia and Rishabh Pant's pyrotechnics while batting at No.3 have been the biggest testimony to that. Even Virat Kohli, who has not been amongst the runs, has shown intent at the top.

Hussain, however, believes, England will be ready to combat India. "If Rohit gets India off to a flyer, and Virat Kohli - who’s been short of runs - rises to the big occasion, England could be in trouble. But whatever India throw at them, Buttler’s team won’t panic. And that alone gives England a chance of reaching another World Cup final - even though they’ll need to be at their absolute best to win," he wrote in his column for DailyMail.

The former England captain said India have not been tested that much in the tournament, which could go in Buttler and Co's favour.

"Their challenge will be to stay in the game for as long as possible, because India have only been tested once so far in this World Cup, by Pakistan. They may also have to adapt to conditions, and decide that going for hell for leather isn’t the way to play," he wrote.

‘England have been playing attacking cricket for long, India have belatedly adapted that’: Hussain

Despite being one of the world's best teams, India has no silverware to show for the past 11 years. Their last ICC title was the Champions Trophy win in 2013.

"Don’t forget that they’ve been honing their approach for a long time, while India have only belatedly decided to hit out at the top. They’re a hell of a side, but it’s only fair to point out that they have not translated their vast talent into silverware," Hussain said.

England failed to qualify for semi-finals in last year's ODI World Cup in India but Hussain believes that was only one bad tournament in between some great white-ball success. "Yes, the 50-over World Cup in India last year did not go well, but they went into that competition as double world champions, and they’re only two games away here from defending their T20 title. For me, Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott are doing just fine."