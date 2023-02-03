Route Mobile crowned B Division champions

Asif Shaikh's 5/86 bundled out Nirlon Sports Club for 297 as Route Mobile Ltd. won the Times Shield 'B' Division title by virtue of first innings lead at the MCA-BKC ground.

Resuming the final day at 271/8 in response to Route's first-innings total of 310, Nirlon lost the last two wickets for 26 runs.

Meanwhile, Nirlon's left-arm spinner Hemant Buchade ended the B Division with 31 wickets, including figures of 4/57 in the final. Buchade had also picked up a five-wicket haul against Tatas in the Corporate Trophy, which Nirlon had won.

Brief scores: Route Mobile Ltd. 310 & 60/1 in 22 overs vs Nirlon Sports Club 297 in 96.2 overs (Sujay Thakkar 56, Salman Khan 33; Asif Shaikh 5/86). Route Mobile won on first innings lead

MFA League: Solanki, Singh net hat-tricks in KSA win

Pragnesh Solanki and Sanchit Singh struck hat-tricks each as Karnatak Sporting Association eased past India Rush Soccer Club 9-0 in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The remaining three goals came through the efforts of Mohammed Zaid, Asadul Khan and Pratham Ghatnur.

Results: Elite Div: The Oranje FC 5 (Yogesh Kadam 2, Rinaldo Fernandes 2, Aimar Adam) beat GM Sports Club 2 (Sudhakar Ranjan 2), Karnatak SA 9 (Pragnesh Solanki 3, Sanchit Singh 3, Mohammed Zaid, Asadul Khan, Pratham Ghatnur) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0; First Div: Ex-Servicemen SESF 2 (Russell Correia, Floyd Fernandes) beat Bombay Gymkhana Colts 1 (Sohrab Mehta), Kopana FC 4 (Roshan Mangela 2, Anil Mangela, Rohan Giri) beat Miners FC 2 (Divesh Koli, Khush Gohil).

Ramanath Payyade Memorial: Mangalore Blues SC down Satya Vijaya

Mangalore Blues Sports Club managed to snatch a fighting 3-2 win against Satya Vijaya Sports Club in a league match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial football tournament.

Results: Mangalore Blues SC 3 (Avinash Bangera, Lalith Bangera, Raul Almeida) beat Satya Vijaya SC 2 (Reuel Kunder, Tushar Poojary), Mogaveera SC 2 (Riane D'Souza, Yashvit Shetty) beat Star of Canara SC 0.

MI Junior: Sharadashram, IES VN Sule enter quarters

Sharadashram Vidyamandir English Medium High School (Dadar), IES VN Sule English School (Dadar), Sri MA Vidyalaya (Thane) and IES New English School were among the teams that entered the quarter-finals of the Mumbai Indians Junior Under-16 inter-school cricket tournament.

Riding on 122 by Siddhant Singh and 5/15 by Arjun Bagade, Sharadashram Vidyamandir recorded a 248-run victory over Cardinal Gracias High School (Bandra).