Rovman Powell reveals chat with DC captain Pant during India-West Indies series: 'All about building a champion unit'

West Indies may have lost their T20I series in Indian 3-0 earlier this year but big-hitter Rovman Powell ended up becoming a recognisable name in the country because of his performances. Powell had been acquired by the Delhi Capitals by the time the series began and could be seen having some conversations with India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during his 36-ball 68 in the second T20I in Kolkata.

Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals and admitted after the match that he did feel partially happy that Powell was playing for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Powell said that Pant told him in their conversations during the series that he was excited to have the Jamaican in his team.

“It has been very good,” said Powell in a video put up by DC on their Youtube channel.

“We have played some T20 games down in Kolkata where we had a little chat and he said that he is excited for me to be around the Delhi Capitals team. I am excited also. It's just all about about playing together, build a champion unit and go out on the field and do the job for Delhi," he said.

Powell also said that he idolised the team's head coach and Australian great Ricky Ponting since his childhood days. “As a child growing up I watched Ricky's documentary where he talks about his cricketing journey and his family. We know the type of leader he is when he was captain for Australia. So I think that just falls down into his coaching role and what he expects of us players. Hopefully I can learn a thing or two from him,” he said.