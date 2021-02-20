IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'We got what we wanted,' Skipper Virat Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Skipper Virat Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a solid season in the Indian Premier League 2020, as they made it to the playoffs. But the Virat Kohli-led side failed to reach the final, finishing fourth in the season. RCB knew they had to make some drastic changes - the first of which came when they released the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav, along with a few others ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.

To make up for the gap left in the batting line-up, RCB went hammer and tongs after Australia explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell and bought the heavy-hitter for 14.25 crore. Maxwell had a poor IPL 2020 season, but his reputation still earned him the big bucks. But he was not RCB's most expensive buy this year.

Also read: 'Proud of your success': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for sharing 'personal experiences'

RCB paid a whopping 15 crore to buy New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson in order to fill the gap left by the absence of Dale Steyn and Isuru Udana. To make up for Chris Morris' absence, RCB bought allrounder Dan Christian for 4.8 crore.

The other additions to the franchise this year are Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.

“Very happy with our buys and the results we had in the auction. We got what we wanted for the balance and the strength of our squad. Had a really good season last year," Kohli said.

"I truly believe that the new additions are going to propel us in the right direction forward and hopefully a couple of more steps further than last year," he added.

“Just want to say once again, to the best fan base, we look forward to your support. Hopefully, we see a lot of you at the grounds in the IPL this year. Can’t wait to be back and get going for RCB. See you all soon," the RCB captain signed off.

