RCB vs PBKS: Who is likely to win IPL 2025 final and why

With Mumbai Indians knocked out, the stage is set for a new chapter in IPL history as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings gear up for a thrilling showdown in Tuesday’s final — guaranteeing a first-time champion this season. The two teams that finished in the top two in the league stage, showcasing consistency over the 14 matches, have reached the final after passing the playoff hurdles. The pressure of expectations is going to be on both teams to win their first title and end their 18-year-long drought. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.(PTI)

Here we analyse the key factors which is likely to play a big role in crowning the new IPL champion:

Venue factor

The mega finale will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where Punjab Kings played their qualifier 1 and thumped Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer and Co. played twice in Ahmedabad this season and emerged victorious on both occasions. On the other hand, RCB have not played at the venue this year, and it is going to be a tricky task for them to adapt to the conditions quickly for the final. However, their incredible away venue record this season might turn the odds in their favour.

Head-to-Head this season

The two teams have already faced each other thrice this season. Punjab Kings emerged victorious in the first encounter, but RCB stamped their authority in the last two, including a massive confidence-boosting win in Qualifier 1. However, the final is going to be a different ball game altogether but Punjab Kings might be feeling a bit of pressure.

Josh Hazlewood is also going to play a big role in the big battle. The lanky Aussie paceman has caused a lot of trouble for PBKS batters this season, claiming six wickets against them, including three in qualifier 1 to break their back. Meanwhile, RCB star batter Virat Kohli needs to be wary of Kyle Jamieson, who has got the better of him in the past on multiple occasions across formats by targeting the fourth-fifth stump channel outside off stump.

RCB and PBKS recent form guide

RCB - WWLNW

PBKS - WLWLW

Rajat Patidar and co. recently outclassed PBKS in a one-sided qualifier 1, a result that could give them a psychological edge heading into the final. RCB come in with solid momentum, having won three of their last five matches, with one being washed out due to rain. In contrast, Punjab Kings have had a mixed run—three wins and two defeats in their last five—but their morale will be soaring after a spirited victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Captaincy Factor

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, has led from the front and is Punjab's top scorer this season. He produced a captain's knock of 78 not out to help Punjab chase down a tricky target set by powerhouse Mumbai in the qualifier. The stylish batter slammed 603 runs this season and has been leading from the front. On the other side, Patidar has impressed many with his leadership skills on his debut season as skipper and managed his resources efficiently in crunch situations, However, he has failed to make much of an impact with the bat this year and scored just 286 runs in 14 matches. With the experience of leading a team to an IPL title, Shreyas Iyer holds a significant advantage over Rajat Patidar, as he’s well-versed in managing the pressure and expectations that come with a high-stakes final.

RCB might carry a slight advantage into the final, having finally struck the right balance in their squad after years of inconsistency, with momentum and form seemingly on their side. However, Shreyas Iyer brings the invaluable edge of recent IPL triumph, adding weight to PBKS’s challenge with his proven big-match temperament.