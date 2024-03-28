 RR add another spinner as South Africa veteran joins Ashwin, Chahal in fearsome trio; KKR include 16-year-old Ghazanfar | Cricket - Hindustan Times
RR add another spinner as South Africa veteran joins Ashwin, Chahal in fearsome trio; KKR include 16-year-old Ghazanfar

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals confirmed an important addition to their squad on Thursday, while KKR also added Afghanistan youngster Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals made a key addition to their squad by bringing in the seasoned South African left-arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj, in place of the injured pacer, Prasidh Krishna, in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Maharaj, with his wealth of international experience, adds further strength to the side's spin attack, which includes two of India's leading bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson along with teammates Ashwin and Chahal (ANI)
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson along with teammates Ashwin and Chahal (ANI)

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also announced a replacement in their roster by adding Afghanistan player Allah Ghazanfar, a promising 16-year-old off-spinner, for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Despite his youth, Ghazanfar has already showcased his potential on the international stage, having represented Afghanistan in two ODIs so far.

With five wickets in three T20 matches and four wickets in six List A encounters, he has demonstrated his ability to make significant contributions with the ball. KKR acquired the Afghan spinner's services at his base price of 20 Lakh.

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna's absence due to injury paved the way for Maharaj's entry into the Rajasthan Royals' squad. The fast bowler underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon in February, and according to the last update from BCCI earlier this month, he continues to be monitored by the board's medical team. He is expected to resume his rehab at the NCA.

Maharaj brings with him a wealth of experience, having represented South Africa across all formats of the game. With 237 international wickets to his name, Maharaj's proficiency as a left-arm spinner adds another dimension to Rajasthan's bowling arsenal.

Maharaj arrives at RR at his base price of 50 Lakh. This also marks his first stint in the IPL; Maharaj has played 27 T20Is for South Africa so far, picking 24 wickets.

Winning starts

Both, the Royals and Knight Riders made a winning start to the new IPL season last week. While the Sanju Samson-led RR defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in a comprehensive performance at home, Shreyas Iyer's KKR also secured a narrow four-run win in a high-scoring thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

