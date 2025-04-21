RR confirm injured Sanju Samson won’t travel to Bengaluru for RCB showdown, Vaibhav Suryavanshi expected to continue

Rajasthan Royals have been dealt with a massive set, as skipper Sanju Samson is currently out of action due to injury. In a statement on Monday, RR gave an update on Samson’s condition and it doesn’t look good. Rajasthan are currently in a four-match winless run in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, and are eighth in the standings, with four points in eight fixtures. Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the RR dugout.(Instagram)

Samson sustained an abdominal injury, and also was excluded from the playing XI for RR’s defeat vs LSG and Riyan Parag took over the captaincy duties in his absence. The RR opener played the first three fixtures as a batting Impact Player due to a finger injury, and then received a fresh knock during the match vs DC on April 16. He was forced to retire and did not return to the field as DC lost in a Super Over.

He underwent scans last week and was then subsequently ruled out. In his absence, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal vs LSG, becoming the youngest-ever debutant in IPL history.

RR issue fresh Sanju Samson update

In a fresh statement, RR have revealed that Samson won’t travel to Bengaluru for their upcoming fixture vs RCB, and will remain at the team’s home base with some medical staff members as he recovers from his injury.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team’s home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB,” the statement said.

“The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action”, it further added.

RR are running out of time to get their campaign back on track and face RCB on Thursday. RCB, on the other hand, are third in the standings, and won their previous fixture vs PBKS.