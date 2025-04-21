'In Pakistan, people would have said throw him out': Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, grabs attention across the border

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the IPL 2025 by storm, and how? The 14-year-old prodigy made his debut for Rajasthan Royals by smashing 34 off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Coming in for the injured Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi gave the Royals an explosive start along with partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. He began his innings and IPL career with a six off the very first ball he faced. Shardul Thakur was left speechless, and on commentary, Shane Watson's jaw dropped as Suryavanshi bludgeoned a full-length delivery for a six. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, did not let Rajasthan Royals down(Surjeet Yadav)

Picked at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.1 crore, Suryavanshi, a child prodigy, more than lived up to the hype, and while his knock couldn't get RR over the line, it got the entire cricketing world talking. Suryavanshi was hailed by one and all, with some of Indian cricket's finest greats raving about him and his talent. However, Suryavanshi also grabbed the attention of Pakistan, with its former cricketer Basit Ali making a staggering remark about the teenager.

"The 14-year-old kid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The way he smashed that first ball for six, it's a huge deal. Imagine what would have happened had he gotten out trying to hit the first ball for six? What would people have said? In Pakistan, people would have said, throw him out. But this is how confidence is given, which later pays off," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sent strict 'mutton, pizza' instructions as IPL preparations laid bare in 'mix of Yuvraj, Lara' take

"Look at Abhishek Sharma. Look at Tilak Varma. Look at Jaiswal, Gill. They became big players after being given that confidence, that license to express themselves. And if they play with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, of course, they will become great players."

'My Pakistan bothers feel bad…'

Suryavanshi had opened for India U-19, grabbing attention with a 58-ball century against Australia in a four-day game. He played a vital role in India's 2024 Asia Cup final journey, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44. He also smashed an unbeaten 332, a triple century, in Bihar's Randhir Verma U-19 Tournament.

Suryavanshi is just another name in the budding pool of youngsters who have announced their arrival in the IPL 2025. The IPL's comparison with the Pakistan Super League – though there is none – is a never-ending topic, with cricketers from Pakistan often putting the PSL on a higher pedestal than the IPL. However, Basit remains an exception, who has no hesitation in calling the IPL the ultimate T20 league in the world.

"The class of IPL – when I call it No. 1, my Pakistan brothers feel bad. But all they do is waste their hands and time. Look at the immense pool of talent, this season alone. Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Abdul Samad, Ashwani Kumar. I want to see Mayank Yadav in particular. I am eagerly waiting for him to be match fit. I really want to see his bowling," said Basit.