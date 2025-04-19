Vaibhav Suryavanshi launches first ball of his IPL career for mammoth six, leaves Shane Watson 'jaw-dropped' on-air

At just 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest player ever to feature in the tournament. The left-handed sensation, playing for the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, made an immediate impact on debut with a remarkable display of composure and skill. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes six against Shardul Thakur(IPL)

His audacious six off the very first delivery he faced from Shardul Thakur captured the imagination of fans and experts alike, marking his arrival in the big league in style.

Facing an international bowler could have been a daunting task for a player of his age, but Suryavanshi showed no signs of nerves. As the ball pitched up, he leaned into the shot, showcasing brilliant timing and power to dispatch it over the boundary line. Shane Watson's jaw “dropped” in the commentary box as he watched the six, as Murali Kartik, his co-commentator, described the Australian's reaction.

Not content with just one big hit, Suryavanshi followed it up with a six and a four off Avesh Khan's next over. The youngster eventually scored 34 off 20 deliveries in an impressive start to his IPL career.

Watch the six:

Suryavanshi’s presence in the IPL came after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. The Royals won the race by bidding ₹1.10 crore, a significant amount for the youngster. At just 14, Suryavanshi’s journey has already been filled with remarkable milestones, from his early passion for cricket at the age of 4 to his rapid rise through age-group cricket.

Having made his first-class debut at just 12, Suryavanshi is no stranger to breaking records. His performances in domestic cricket, including a remarkable century against the Australian U19 team, have already generated buzz in the Indian cricket circles. His consistent form earned him a spot in the India U19 squad, and his IPL debut is just another feather in his cap.