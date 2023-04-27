Home / Cricket / RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Chennai look for 4th consecutive win, Royals hope to avoid hat-trick of losses
RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Chennai look for 4th consecutive win, Royals hope to avoid hat-trick of losses

Updated on Apr 27, 2023 05:00 PM IST

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard here. 

RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Dhoni turned back the clock the last time these two sides met
RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Dhoni turned back the clock the last time these two sides met(BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan Royals are looking to bounce back from back to back defeats but they face a rampaging Chennai Super Kings up next at home. The MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot. With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins. The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK. However, even then CSK nearly pulled off a win as their talisman Dhoni turned the clock back with his batting, before going down by three runs in front of their home crowd.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 27, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live: Chennai Super Kings full squad

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

  • Apr 27, 2023 04:53 PM IST

    RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals full squad

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • Apr 27, 2023 04:26 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live: CSK's last five games

    CSK have lost just once in their last five games. That is the good news, the bad is that, it was against RR themselves. But they can take solace from the fact that they were arguably the better side in that game and came within three runs of the win.

  • Apr 27, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: RR's last five games

    Rajasthan Royals beat the Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57 runs on April 8 after which they beat CSK by 3 runs in a thriller of a game. This was followed by another thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans but then came the losses. First they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs and then lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7.

  • Apr 27, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!

    RR and CSK meet each other once again with both sides on two ends of the form spectrum. Rajasthan's initial success has been somewhat dampened by the two consecutive defeats they have suffered in their last two matches while Chennai are flying high with Ajinkya Rahane being the toast of the season. One thing is for sure though; these two sides have been among the best in the league this season and we might as well be seeing a dress rehearsal today of one of the post-league stage matches, even the final. 

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Chennai look for 4th consecutive win

Updated on Apr 27, 2023 05:00 PM IST

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard here. 

RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Dhoni turned back the clock the last time these two sides met
ByHT Sports Desk

