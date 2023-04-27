RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Chennai look for 4th consecutive win, Royals hope to avoid hat-trick of losses

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan Royals are looking to bounce back from back to back defeats but they face a rampaging Chennai Super Kings up next at home. The MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot. With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins. The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK. However, even then CSK nearly pulled off a win as their talisman Dhoni turned the clock back with his batting, before going down by three runs in front of their home crowd.

