RR vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2025: When and where to watch Indian Premier League match live on TV, online

Rajasthan Royals will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of the IPL 2025 edition at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Both the franchises lost their opening match of the tournament and will look to return to winning ways. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR lost the opening match of the 18th edition of the IPL against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are all the details of when and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match(ANI )

On the other hand, Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals conceded 286 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad and could not chase the daunting score. Having lost their first match of the season, it remains to be seen what changes both teams make to their playing XIs.

Rajasthan and Kolkata have played 30 matches against each other, winning 14 each, while two games were abandoned. In the IPL 2024 edition, Rajasthan defeated the eventual champions KKR by two wickets at the Eden Gardens, while the game in Guwahati was called off.

Squads:

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali

Here are all the streaming details for RR vs KKR, IPL 2025:

When will RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 will take place on Wednesday, March 26. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match take place?

The RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will take place at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Which channels will broadcast the RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match?

The RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match be available?

The RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.