RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul collide as Lucknow look to stop Royals juggernaut

IPL 2023 RR vs LSG Live Score: The focus shifts to the top of the table as leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) host second placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan have so far won four out of the five matches they've played and will head into the contest on the back of an impressive three-wicket victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Lucknow, on the other hand, endured a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings and will look to bounce back on winning ways. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants:

