RR vs RCB: Statistical highlights - Buttler, Gopal shine in Rajasthan’s first win of season

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to register their first win of this IPL season at Swai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday. Virat Kohli-led RCB has now lost all four matches played so far and is placed at the bottom of eight-team table.

England’s Jos Buttler made 59 and Rahul Tripathi hit the winning runs with a six from the penultimate ball as Rajasthan Royals made 164-3 to secure their first win of the season by seven wickets.

Let’s take a look a some of the statistical highlights of the match -

Parthiv Patel scored his 12th fifty of the IPL, top scoring for RCB in this inning. He scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 163.41. This was his 22nd T20 half-century. Also, this was his third highest score in the IPL and his second highest strike rate when he has scored 50 or more runs. He also completed 4000 T20 runs in this innings.

Shreyas Gopal dismissed Virat Kohli and AB de Villier for the in an innings for the second time. He did the same last season when the two sides met in Bangalore. His bowling figures of 3/12 is the fourth most economical spell this season. Also, three out of his five best bowling spells for Gopal in the IPL have come against RCB.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane put on a 60-run stand for the first wicket, which is the fifth-highest for first wicket this season. Rahane and Buttler started the innings well, scoring 55 runs in the first 6 overs, most by RR against RCB in the IPL.

Jos Buttler scored his fourth consecutive fifty at a home venue in IPL in this match scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 137.20 scoring 9 boundaries (8 fours and 1 six). Buttler scored 38 runs in boundaries which amount to 64.41% of runs in boundaries.

