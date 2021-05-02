'Running around doing 12th man duties': SRH coach Trevor Bayliss hints at David Warner missing out next few games

It was an unfamiliar sight watching a fit David Warner egg his team on from the sidelines of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Saturday. Warner, a day after being removed as captain of the team, was axed from the Playing XI as well, with Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi filling in as the fourth overseas player. Warner watched his team perform from the dug out as SRH lost to the Royals by a resounding margin of 55 runs.

However, as it turns out, it is understood that Warner's return to the Playing XI is unlikely to happen anytime soon, based on what SRH coach Trevor Bayliss had to say during an interview to Ian Bishop during the broadcast of Match 27 of IPL 2021 in Star Sports. Bayliss hinted as SRH sticking to the same combination, meaning that Warner may end up missing the coming few games for the Sunrisers.

"It's a difficult decision, a big decision. We wanted to try and change the make-up of the team and try and help out bowlers out with a few extra overs from another bowler. We're playing Nabi in this game and somewhere Jason Holder in that middle order will help our pace bowling as well. But yeah, he's a troop, out there running around doing the 12th man duties as you'd expect," Bayliss said.

With 193 runs, Warner is currently the second-highest run-getter for the Sunrisers, but he has been unable to hit the same form that made him a run-machine in the IPL. A three-time Orange Cap winner, having led SRH to an IPL title win in 2016, Warner may have to wait a little longer to return to the Playing XI, hinted Bayliss.

"We would like to stick with the same team if we could. That obviously means playing well and winning a few games in a row. But more to give some of the guy opportunities and not just disregarding them after one or two games," the coach pointed out.