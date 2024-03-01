 Rutherford powers Quetta to 5-wicket win over virus-stricken Karachi in PSL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Rutherford powers Quetta to 5-wicket win over virus-stricken Karachi in PSL

AP |
Mar 01, 2024 12:41 AM IST

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Sherfane Rutherford hit an unbeaten half-century and earned a five-wicket win for Quetta Gladiators over virus-stricken Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday.

Rutherford smashed 58 not out off 31 balls with six towering sixes and a match-winning boundary off the final ball as Quetta recovered from a middle-order collapse to reach 169-5 for their fourth win in five games.

Karachi couldn’t cash in on James Vince (37) and Tim Seifert’s (21) impactful batting in the power play before they got tangled against Quetta spinners and were restricted to 165-8. It was Karachi’s third loss in five games.

Several front-line Karachi players including Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi and Leus du Plooy missed the game because of a viral infection. Du Plooy was hospitalized.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (2-17), playing in his first game of the season, and Hasan Ali (2-39) brought Karachi into the game with four quick wickets and Shoaib Malik had the key wicket of half-century maker Jason Roy (52) as Quetta stumbled to 89-5 in the 12th over.

But Rutherford led the counterattack with Akeal Hosein (22 not out) with his powerful hitting before smashing fast bowler Anwar Ali for 18 runs in the final over that included two sixes off the first two balls.

Earlier, Shan Masood’s below-par first season as Karachi captain continued when the lefthander was bowled for two by left-arm spinner Hosein in the first over.

Vince smacked eight fours in his whirlwind knock during the power play before spinner Usman Tariq (2-16) changed the complexion of the game by trapping both Seifert and Vince leg before wicket in his first over.

Abrar Ahmed (3-31) came back well in his last two overs and got three wickets as Keiron Pollard (13) was clean bowled by the leg-spinner in the death overs. Ali provided late flurry with an unbeaten 25 that included 20 off Mohammad Wasim’s last over.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

