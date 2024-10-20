Ruturaj Gaikwad shows his class in red-ball cricket

MUMBAI: Thanks to his Indian Premier League exploits with Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad has come to be identified with white-ball cricket. His red-ball cricket goes almost unnoticed. Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad during Day 3 of Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at BKC on Sunday. (PTI)

Looking at the numbers, one can even ask if he is even serious about the first-class game. Since his debut in 2016, Gaikwad has made only 35 first-class appearances while playing 23 T20Is and six ODIs. Last year, he missed most of the Ranji Trophy season due to injury, playing only the last game for Maharashtra.

Despite his numbers in domestic cricket, the Indian selectors believe in him. It is for a reason that they name him captain for important first-class games. After leading India C in the Duleep Trophy and Rest of India in the Irani Cup, he is also expected to lead India A on their Australia tour in November.

The important point is whether he has the game and temperament for the longer version of the game where a tight technique and patience are vital. The big runs didn’t come in the Duleep Trophy or Irani Cup. In seven innings, he had just two half-centuries. In fact, when he got out for 86 in the Ranji Trophy opener against Jammu and Kashmir last week, he had gone 21 months without a first-class hundred. He was also out for a duck in the first over of the game against Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy in BKC.

But those who watched Gaikwad bat in the second innings over the weekend could be left thinking what the fuss was about his red-ball cricket. Put under the pump by Mumbai, who took a 315-run lead, the Maharashtra captain produced an innings of dazzling strokeplay.

From the first ball he faced on Saturday evening till he was out on 145, more out of exhaustion due to the Mumbai heat and humidity, Gaikwad was imperious, striking 16 fours and two sixes. It was only his seventh first-class hundred, but it was proof of why the Indian selectors are investing so much in him. Getting solid support from the young Sachin Dhas, with whom he added 222 runs for the second wicket, and seasoned Ankit Bawane, who too smashed a hundred, Gaikwad helped Maharashtra to get 388 before being all out. Mumbai though were so far ahead in the game that his effort is unlikely to stop Mumbai from winning. The hosts were left to get 74 for an outright win.

The Maharashtra captain will however take solace from how he made the strong Mumbai attack look pedestrian with his classy batting. His hundred took just 87 balls, reaching the three-figure mark in the seventh over in the morning by pulling Shardul Thakur for a double. He showed his full range of shots; his driving on the off-side was a sight to behold. Struggling to keep him in check, after a point the Mumbai bowlers resorted to defensive bowling with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani bowling more from over the wicket to a leg stump line.

Mulani finally got the big breakthrough on the total of 274, having Gaikwad caught at slip by his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane. From the way the bowler reacted, it was clear what the wicket meant for Mumbai. He let out a loud scream, venting his frustration.

Mumbai off-spinner, who then ran through the middle-order with three wickets in three overs to finish with 3/74, admitted the challenge of bowling to a batter of the calibre of Gaikwad. “Yes, it is a challenge because he has all the shots. He easily converts (the good balls), takes a single or hits a boundary, so it is difficult to put him under pressure. It is difficult to bowl a maiden over to him because he is good at rotating the stroke as well,” said Kotian, while sharing their plan against him was not to bowl to his strengths. “We had to bowl a stump line to him, if we are slightly off our line, he will easily convert it. You have to be accurate against him.”

Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni called Gaikwad a batter which “special class”. “It was a quality hundred against a good side. In terms of pure statistics a lot of players get hundreds, but there are some players whose batting is a treat to watch like a VVS Laxman, Mohammed Azharuddin, AB de Villiers or Sachin Tendulkar. His innings was pleasing to watch. He is an amazing talent, who has two shots for every ball.”