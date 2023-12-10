close_game
Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: It's a Four. Rwanda Women at 10/0 after 1.2 overs
Live

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Rwanda Women at 10/0 after 1.2 overs

Dec 10, 2023 04:24 PM IST
Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Merveille Uwase hit a Four on Evelyn Anyipo bowling.Rwanda Women at 10/0 after 1.2 overs

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 10 Dec 2023 at 04:20 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Rwanda Women squad -
Alice Ikuzwe, Clarisse Uwase, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Gisele Ishimwe, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, Zulufat Mutoniwase
Uganda Women squad -
Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Lorna Anyait, Stephanie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng

Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score, Match 4 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score, Match 4 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2023 04:24 PM IST
    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Merveille Uwase smashed a Four on Evelyn Anyipo bowling . Rwanda Women at 10/0 after 1.2 overs

    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Dec 10, 2023 04:24 PM IST
    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Merveille Uwase smashed a Four on Evelyn Anyipo bowling . Rwanda Women at 6/0 after 1.1 overs

    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Dec 10, 2023 04:22 PM IST
    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Rwanda Women at 2/0 after 1 overs

    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Rwanda Women
    Gisele Ishimwe 1 (5)
    Merveille Uwase 1 (1)
    Uganda Women
    Irene Alumo 0/2 (1)

  • Dec 10, 2023 03:29 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    Rwanda Women vs Uganda Women Match Details
    Match 4 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Rwanda Women and Uganda Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 04:20 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
