Aug 07, 2019
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai’s Vizzy Trophy squad

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will ply his trade in the Vizzy Trophy

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vizzy Trophy scheduled to be held in Andra Pradesh from August 22.

Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and his name figures in the squad announced for the 50-over ‘open’ tournament by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Tuesday.

In the past, 19-year-old Arjun has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked up for Rs 5 lakh.

The Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets. He was a part of India’s U-19 four-day squad and impressed with his ability to swing the red ball.

Squad: Hardik Tamore (Captain), Srujan Athawale, Rudra Dhanday, Chinmay Sutar, Ashay Sardesai, Sairaj Patil, Onkar Jadhav, Satyalaksha Jain, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aman Sheron, Atharva Poojary, Maxwell Swaminathan, Prashant Solanki and Vighnesh Solanki.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:35 IST

