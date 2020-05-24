e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sachin sir is my mentor and I’ve learnt a lot from him: Prithvi Shaw

Sachin sir is my mentor and I’ve learnt a lot from him: Prithvi Shaw

Shaw feels privileged that Tendulkar, even now from his busy schedule, takes time out to watch him practice.

cricket Updated: May 24, 2020 23:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Prithvi Shaw admits to have learnt a lot from Sachin Tendulkar
Prithvi Shaw admits to have learnt a lot from Sachin Tendulkar(IANS)
         

Sachin Tendulkar in numerous interactions with him has spoken more about mental aspects of batting rather than technical ones, said young opener Prithvi Shaw.

“I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him (ranging) from on the field what you have to do (to) off the field, discipline, and everything,” Shaw said during an Instagram live chat with his employers ‘Indian Oil’.

Shaw feels privileged that Tendulkar, even now from his busy schedule, takes time out to watch him practice.

“Even now, whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more… so it’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and lot of coaches,” added Shaw, who made a hundred on his Test debut versus West Indies at Rajkot in 2018.

After a blistering debut, Shaw went into exile for a while, first with an injury during the team’s tour to Australia and later due to the doping ban. Recently in an interview with PTI, Tendulkar had said that he had spoken to Shaw about life on and off the pitch.

“It’s true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also life beyond cricket field,” Tendulkar had stated.

Shaw also revealed that he was a ‘ball boy’ in the Brabourne Test in Mumbai against Sri Lanka, in which Virender Sehwag.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In