Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli train youngsters in Pune

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were seen helping kids learn the art of cricket at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) cricket camp at The Bishop’s School in Pune.

According to reports, apart from Tendulkar and Kambli, the camp was also conducted by English first class cricketer Josh Knappett. The trio helped the kids aged 7-18 learn about the basics of the game such as playing the cover drive and also how perfectly manage your jump before bowling a delivery.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli train the children at Tendulkar Middlesex global academy in Pune. (HT Photo)

“The idea of TMGA camps is not just to make the participants good cricketers but good human beings as well. Middlesex County and I found ourselves on the same page with our intentions for young cricketers, wanting to create something that would outlive us all,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“And that’s what I have come here for, to convey a message that my father gave me when I was young, that I may play cricket for a few years, but to be a good human being is far more important than that,” he added.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:41 IST