Sachin Tendulkar Birthday - Beyond runs & tons : 3 unique records held by the Indian legend

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 08:34 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is no stranger to world records when it comes to international cricket. From the most number of runs in Tests and ODIs to 100 career centuries, he has carved out his own place in the sport’s folklore. It will be hard to find a batting record of any kind in international cricket without Tendulkar’s name featuring in it. If not leading the charts, he is certain to be in the top bracket. In a career spanning close to two and a half decades, the ‘little man’ has seen and done it all.

But Sachin Tendulkar is not just about thousands of runs and 100 centuries. His sheer longevity and class has made sure he still holds certain international records which are not only unique but seldom talked about. As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 on Friday, April 24, 2020, we look at three such unique records held by the legendary cricketer

1) Only cricketer to have defended 6 or less runs in the last over twice - The cricket fans have always idolised Sachin Tendulkar for his batting skills but his bowling performances were no less impressive. He defended six runs in the final over during an encounter against South Africa in 1993. He repeated the feat once again as he dismissed Brad Hogg in the last over during a match against Australia in 1997.

2) Has reached 6 Test centuries with a six - This is the most by any cricketer in the longest format of the sport. The first time Tendulkar reached his hundred with a six was back in 1994 against West Indies and the latest instance coming against South Africa in 2011.

3) Dismissed in the 90s most times - Sachin Tendulkar has a tumultuous relationship with the nervous 90s. During his career, the Master Blaster was dismissed in the 90s 17 times in ODIs and 10 times in Test cricket.