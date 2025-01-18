'Sachin Tendulkar didn't have personal bodyguard travelling': Indian cricket culture compared to ‘mainstream Bollywood’

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes the current Indian cricket culture has become similar to “mainstream Bollywood.” His comments come after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a 10-point dossier for centrally contracted players. The guidelines concern family travel, domestic cricket, and more. The BCCI recently issued a 10-point dossier for centrally-contracted players. The guidelines concern family travel, domestic cricket, and much more. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

The BCCI recently held a review meeting after India's disastrous show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing the series against Australia 1-3. In fresh guidelines, the board has made it mandatory for players to play domestic cricket to remain in contention for selection.

The board has also imposed restrictions on family travel for tours and taking personal staff such as chefs, bodyguards, and more.

"It's almost sort of juvenile that the moment India loses 3-0 against New Zealand and in Australia, these things come up. I wish this was addressed while India was winning. It shouldn't need a debacle of this kind for certain issues that particularly don't go well with the team culture," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo Newsroom.

"This is one of the smaller reasons for what we saw at home against New Zealand and in Australia. This has to be the basic norm. That is how we played in our entire career. We were sharing rooms. Families used to come during the last two weeks of a tour," he added.

Manjrekar then further cited Sachin Tendulkar's example, saying the Master Blaster did not go around with his personal bodyguard everywhere despite being a massive star. He also compared the current culture within Indian cricket to that of "mainstream Bollywood."

"Sachin Tendulkar was a huge star in our days. He used to be with the team. He didn't have a personal bodyguard travelling with the team. If you are with the team, there is obviously enough security there," said Manjrekar.

"The culture that has crept into Indian cricket is a little similar to the culture we see in mainstream Bollywood. I wish after this, cricket and Indian cricket remain what it truly is: it's sport," he added.

'Players should be on their own'

Sanjay Manjrekar believes having families around on tours doesn't help the team environment and bonding. He also cited how players keep taking periodic breaks in between; hence, staying away from families for a few days can be manageable.

"I have always felt as a professional, on shorter tours, it is better off with not having family there. However, the argument was made that players play so much cricket and travel around so much, which is a little unfair to players. But that situation is in the past now. Players take periodic breaks from cricket so they get to spend time with their families," said Manjrekar.

"I am a big believer that players should be on their own. It's a high-pressure job, a lot of tension, and I don't think if you are taking your periodic breaks, family is coming on tours, it doesn't help the team culture and the whole environment," he added.