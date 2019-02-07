Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw’s potential

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed that India’s young stars Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have the potential to be successful in the international circuit. Prithvi Shaw got off to a great start in Test cricket with a century, however, he missed the Test series against Australia due to an ankle injury. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, faced tough conditions in New Zealand in his first two ODIs.

“I’ve spoken about Prithvi earlier as well, having watched him bat in the nets as a little boy, all of 8-9 years of age, he had something special even back then. I knew instantly that he would play for India,” Tendulkar told Times of India.

Tendulkar said that the youngsters should just enjoy their cricket at the moment.

“Shubman also played a crucial role in last year’s U-19 World Cup and has had a good domestic season, so both of them (Prthivi and Shubman) have a lot of potential. Having said that, these boys have just started playing for India and they should enjoy their cricket,” said Tendulkar.

While Prithvi Shaw is still recovering from the ankle injury, Shubman Gill is currently with India’s T20I squad in New Zealand.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 15:09 IST