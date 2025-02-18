Tendulkar ignored despite 'lion of jungle' tag as Sehwag picks Virat Kohli as best ODI batter: 'Aise khiladi shayad...'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Monday, was given the difficult task of picking the top five ODI batters in history. While the list featured two Indians, in a cross-generational battle between his idol Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Virat Kohli, he picked the latter as the No. 1 on his list. Virender Sehwag picked his top five ODI batters

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag quickly named West Indies legend Chris Gayle as his no.5 on the list. The left-hander scored 10480 runs in the format in 304 appearances between 1999 and 2019.

“Chris Gayle was a great batsman and opener. I remember India came to the West Indies in 2002-03, and Chris Gayle hit three centuries in a six-match series. He was the first player I saw at the international level who used to hit sixes from the back foot to fast bowlers,” he said.

The former India opener then named South Africa legend AB de Villiers at No. 4 and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq at No. 3. De Villiers scored 9577 runs in 228 ODIs. In contrast, the latter, Pakistan's most prolific batter in ODIs, scored 11739 runs in 350 innings.

“No. 4 is AB de Villiers. I really liked the way he used to play. He’s the only batsman who can hit sixes off-balance. No. 3 is Inzamam-ul-Haq. He’s one of the best ODI players from Asia. Inzamam used to come out to bat at No. 4 and used to control the match. So, I learnt from him how to take the match to the end. How you can control the match. At that time, it was very difficult to chase seven or eight runs in an over. But Inzamam used to do it with a smile. Because he used to calculate when and who to hit sixes,” Sehwag added.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar

Although Sehwag, on numerous occasions, did mention Sachin as his role model, before the two went on to become one of the most threatening ODI openers of all time, picked the batting legend at No. 2, thus naming Kohli as the best batter in the format, despite the vast difference in their run tallies.

“Everyone’s favourite and my role model, Sachin Tendulkar. You know how it feels to walk on the ground with him? You’re going to the jungle with a lion. Everyone’s eyes are on the lion. And I used to quietly make my runs," said Sehwag.

Kohli did surpass Sachin's record of most centuries in ODIs during the 2023 World Cup, but he still trails by over 4000 runs in the all-time list. The 36-year-old has scored 12963 runs in 297 appearances to stand third in the all-time list, behind second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs), while Sachin still holds the top spot with a tally of 18426 runs. However, Sehwag's reason for backing Kohli as the No. 1 batter was his consistency over the years.

“Virat Kohli is at number one. Virat Kohli jaisa khiladi shayad he aane wale samay mein aisa consistent player aaye jisko ek tag diya gaya hai—Chasemaster. In the beginning, he wasn’t the Virat Kohli who he is today. He also took his time and learnt a lot. And after 2011-12, he has changed a lot. In his fitness and in his consistency. He has played amazing innings,” Sehwag concluded.