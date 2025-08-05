Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson nowhere at India-England trophy presentation named after them, ECB silent

The inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India came to a thrilling end on Monday afternoon as Shubman Gill's side registered a thrilling six-run win in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Oval. Heading into the fifth and final day, England needed 35 runs while India required four wickets. The last day started off with Jamie Overton smashing two boundaries off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna, bringing the target down to 27. The inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy concluded with the scoreline 2-2. (PTI)

However, Mohammed Siraj finally got his moment to shine as he led India to a memorable victory. He took three out of the remaining four wickets, completing a remarkable fifer. In the end, the visitors registered a six-run win to level the five-match series at 2-2.

However, it must be mentioned that neither James Anderson nor Sachin Tendulkar was present for the trophy presentation. No one from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's family was also spotted handing over the Pataudi medal to Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes.

The reasons for their absence are not known at this time. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) continues to maintain its silence. Before the start of the series between India and England, the ECB confirmed their decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy and rename it after two modern-day greats - James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

The Pataudi Trophy was launched before the 2007 series between the two countries. On that occasion, Mansoor Ali Khan had himself presented it to the then-India captain, Rahul Dravid, for winning the series 1-0.

Both James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar were present during the June trophy launch. However, the duo was nowhere to be seen at the end presentation ceremony.

Siraj's lion-hearted effort

Mohammed Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 23 scalps to his name. In the Oval Test against England, Siraj returned with nine wickets, including a crucial fifer in the second innings.

Siraj took the final wicket for India as his ripping yorker castled the stumps of Gus Atkinson, leading to some joyous scenes in the Indian dressing room.

In the morning session of Day 4, Siraj dropped the crucial catch of Harry Brook, and England's No.5 went on to smash 111 runs. However, Siraj took it upon himself to undo his mistake, and as fate would have it, the pacer did so and in some style.

"I thought the match was gone. Had we got Harry Brook out before lunch, things would have been different. There would have been no fifth day. That was a game-changing moment. But we came back strongly after that," Siraj said after leading India to a victory.

"When I woke up this morning, I told myself I would change the game. I opened Google, downloaded a 'believe' image and put that as my phone wallpaper," he added.