Sachin Tendulkar recalls last conversation with Anshuman Gaekwad, says his grit and straightforward nature stood out

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Master Blaster revealed that he remained in touch with Gaekwad over the years. Paying homage to the former India head coach, Sachin said that he had the privilege of playing against the ex-Indian cricketer in the 1980s. Gaekwad also coached the Tendulkar-starrer Indian side in his twin coaching stints between 1997 and 2000.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls last conversation with Anshuman Gaekwad

“Grieved by the news of Anshu bhai's passing. I had the privilege of playing against him in the 1980s as well as being coached by him during the late 1990s. Between these years, he was part of some wonderful memories in Indian cricket. A gifted player and coach, his contribution to cricket is immense and will always be remembered,” Tendulkar wrote.

“His grit and straightforward nature stood out. We remained in touch over the years and the last time we spoke was a couple of months back. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Tendulkar added.

Former India cricketer Gaekwad was cremated in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. His last rites were performed at Kirti Mandir in the presence of his family members and famous personalities from sports and politics. The former India player and coach played 40 Tests and 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1975 and 1987. His highest score of 201 arrived against Pakistan in the 1982-83 season.