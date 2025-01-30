Menu Explore
Sachin Tendulkar returns to face off with Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara and more in International Masters League

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2025 02:04 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian  team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara in the opening match on February 22, 2025

Cricket fans are in for a prime-time feast, with old rivals poised to return to action. The International Masters League (IML) has unveiled the schedule of fixtures for the highly-anticipated inaugural season, which will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar speaks during the unveiling of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 trophy at its auction ceremony, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2024_000294B)(PTI)
Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar speaks during the unveiling of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 trophy at its auction ceremony, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2024_000294B)(PTI)

JioStar’s Disney+ Hotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live for all cricket aficionados. The matches will begin at 7:30 pm.

The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s most successful captains.

‘Can’t wait to step back onto the field’

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket’s unique and enduring legacy. I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair”, Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of the Indian team, said.

"The IML is a tribute to cricket’s timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names", said Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lankan team.

“We are thrilled and honoured to partner with JioStar for the IML. We have no doubt that JioStar, with its experience and, expertise in sports broadcasting, will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe”, Jahan Mehta, Director, FSPM, said.

“We are delighted to broadcast the inaugural season of the International Masters League on Disney+ Hotstar, along with our linear channels Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The IML is more than just a cricket tournament—it is a reunion of greatness. Fans can expect thrilling matches, expert commentary, exclusive behind-the-scenes access and a lot of nostalgia, in the weeks to come,” said Rohan Lavsi, Head – Hindi Movies Business, JioStar.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
