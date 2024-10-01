Sachin Tendulkar set for cricket comeback in November with six-nation T20 tournament: 'Sportspersons never retire...'

Sachin Tendulkar is back. The Master Blaster is set to make his comeback to cricket with the launch of the International Masters League, whose first season to be held this year. The tournament features six teams –India, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa in West Indies – and will set the stage for some old rivalries to rekindle as the stars of yesteryears promise come together under a competitive environment. Although the dates haven't been locked yet, the tournament will be played in November across Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar will be seen batting once again.(Getty)

The IML has come together as a result of a collaboration between Tendulkar and his idol, the one and only Sunil Gavaskar, who has been appointed as the commissioner of the league. Tendulkar and Gavaskar will be working closely with PMG Sports and Sportfive, two of India's most renowned sports management companies. Amid the growing popularity of tournaments featuring retired international cricketers such as the Legends League Cricket, World Championship of Legends and the Road Safety World Series, the IML comes as a breath of fresh air as it promises a more competitive and serious series of matches.

Leading a star-studded list of cricketers is the great Tendulkar himself, who continues to be adored, admired and idolised by millions of fans in India. By the time the tournament starts, Tendulkar would have been retired from all forms of competitive cricket for 11 years, but the will to turn up once more and hopefully create magic on the 22 yards despite being 51 year old is what drives Sachin's competitive spirit.

"Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption, and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats. Sportspersons never retire at heart, and the competitive streak within, waits for an opportunity to get back on the field," Tendulkar said.

"We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers. I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top quality cricket and try to win."

Tendulkar's appearances after retirement

Tendulkar has been making sporadic appearances since his retirement from international cricket in November of 2013. He played an exhibition match representing the MCC against the Rest of the World in 2014 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground before starring in the Cricket All-Stars Series in 2015. Tendulkar was the captain of the team Sachin Blasters playing a three-match T20I series against the late Shane Warne-led Warne Warriors. The matches were played at the Dodger's Stadium is Los Angeles as an initiative to take cricket to the United States.

After a gap of few years, Tendulkar, in 2020 was set to play the Bushfire charity match in Australia but had to pull out due to an injury. He did however, face an over from Elyse Perry, glancing the first ball for a boundary. In 2021 and 2022, Tendulkar featured in two editions of the Road Safety World Series, leading India Legends to victory in both seasons. He was last seen playing an exhibition match called 'One World vs One Family', where he scored 27 off 16 balls.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar, currently on broadcasting duties for the India vs Bangladesh Test match being played in Kanpur, shared his two cents on the upcoming tournament, hoping that the matches will send the audience on a trip down memory lane.

"T20 cricket's rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they've admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes LIVE in action. This is more than just a tournament – it's a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together," the former India captain said.