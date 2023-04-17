‘Arjun, today you have…’: Sachin Tendulkar’s priceless message for son after his IPL debut in MI’s win; Sara emotional

In 2021, Arjun Tendulkar was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction for a base price of INR 20 lakh. A year later, at the mega auction before the 2022 season, Arjun saw interest from Gujarat Titans, but MI shelled out INR 30 lakhs to rope him back again. Arjun waited another entire season before on Sunday, April 18 of 2023, he made his long-awaited IPL debut for Mumbai in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. And although Arjun only bowled a few overs on his debut, it indeed was a winning start to his IPL career as MI beat KKR by six wickets. After the game, Arjun's father Sachin Tendulkar left a “passionate” two-part message for his son on Twitter.

Arjun Tendulkar; Sachin with his son

With Mumbai opting to bowl first in the KKR tie, Arjun was given the big responsibility of opening the attack. With the new ball, the 23-year-old conceded only 5 runs in first over before Venkatesh Iyer, who eventually had ended with a record ton in KKR's innings, took on the left-arm pacer to smash a boundary and a six. Arjun finished with figures of 0/23 in the match and wasn't recalled to complete his quota. He also did not get an opportunity to bat.

After the match, Sachin, who has long been associated with Mumbai Indians, as player previously and now as a mentor, took to Twitter to react on his son Arjun's IPL debut and also congratulated him on the start of his new journey in cricket. Later daughter Sara too dropped an emotional reaction on Sachin's Instagram post.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back,” he said. “You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!”

Sara Tendulkar reacts to brother Arjun's IPL debut

Arjun was spotted having an intense chat with Sachin ahead of the start of the match and had practiced a few deliveries as well under his watchful eyes while his sister Sara cheered on from the stands.

More opportunities are surely up for grabs for Arjun after having made his debut at the very start of the season.

