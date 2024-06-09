Sachin Tendulkar shows off baseball skills in viral video with Ravi Shastri, gears up for 'exhilarating' IND-PAK clash

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has been given an American angle, with USA co-hosting the tournament along with West Indies. It is a new experience for cricketers, as the top-teams have only recently begun playing matches in North America. Sachin Tendulkar plays baseball with Ravi Shastri.

Many former players have also travelled to the country for broadcast duties. So it was a surprise to see Sachin Tendulkar, who has flown to the USA for India's blockbuster clash vs Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday.

Ahead of the match, the Indian legend was seen trying his hand at baseball, with former teammate Ravi Shastri. Tendulkar showed that he is equally adept in baseball too, showcasing some stunning shots in front of a crowd.

The video was shared on Instagram by ICC. Meanwhile, Tendulkar also commented on the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash, wishing luck to both teams. He also opened up on his first World Cup experience against Pakistan. Speaking to ICC, he said, "India vs Pakistan has always been a big match, exhilarating. My first World Cup experience against Pakistan was way back in 1992 in Australia and from there all of the number of matches that we’ve played against each other, they’ve all been exciting super exciting. I know both the teams are well prepared to go out and give their best. When it comes to sharing, the best of luck that I have is a little more towards India."

Going into the match, India are in good form and are unbeaten in their last five games. They defeated Ireland in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan collapsed to a shock defeat against USA in their opener, and have lost three of their last five games.

It will also be interesting to see how the New York pitch behaves, given its unpredictable nature in India's opener. Meanwhile, India lead 6-1 in head-to-head against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.