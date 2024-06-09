'My heart says Pakistan but...': Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram make huge IND vs PAK T20 WC prediction in honest pitch claim

Cricket fans will be glued to their television sets when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second T20 World Cup group stage fixture, on Sunday in New York. Rohit Sharma and Co. are in good form and defeated Ireland in their tournament opener. In contrasting terms, Pakistan crashed to a shock Super Over defeat against co-hosts USA. India face Pakistan on Sunday.(ANI)

In T20I format, India are unbeaten in their last five games. Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost three in their last five matches.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pakistan legend Waqar Younis decided to weigh in his prediction for the match, and felt that the pitch conditions will make it an even encounter. "My heart says Pakistan but from what I’ve seen so far in this tournament the pitch in New York is very much for the faster bowlers. So, it evens it out a little bit just purely because of the surface in New York," he said.

Meanwhile, another Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram, decided to share his prediction. "If we look at India’s form, India generally is a better team. Better team in a way that they’re favourites heading into that game. I will give 60% to India and 40% to Pakistan. But, it’s T20I, one good innings, one good spell, the game can change quickly. I think everybody is looking forward to the game of the tournament," he said.

The New York pitch is being called by many as an unpredictable surface, and it came under the spotlight during India's opener vs Ireland, where there was uneven bounce. After the match, ICC also released a statement that they are working to improve the quality for the surface.

India has also dominated Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, and boast a 6-1 record. The last time both these sides faced each other in the T20 World Cup was in 2022 at the MCG, and India sealed a four-wicket win.