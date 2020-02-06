e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar throws weight behind Women’s T20 World Cup to break record

Sachin Tendulkar throws weight behind Women’s T20 World Cup to break record

Australia will host the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start on February 21. The final will be held at the MCG which has a capacity of over 1 lakh.

cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Sachin Tendulkar has thrown his weight behind the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which aims to break the record for the highest attendance at a women’s sports event in the final that will be held at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

Also Read: Jofra Archer ruled of IPL 2020 due to right elbow stress fracture

“Sport is a great equalizer! The Women’s @T20WorldCup is coming up soon and the Finals will be played at the MCG. Let’s #FILLTHEMCG for the #T20WorldCup Final and make it an event to remember ,” Tendulkar tweeted on Thursday.  

Australia will host the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start on February 21. The final will be held at the MCG which has a capacity of over 1 lakh. This means that a full house could break the record for the highest attendance for a women’s sports event which is currently 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

Also Read: ‘Pak veterans running Youtube channels’: Akhtar slams PCB after U19 WC loss

American pop star Katy Perry had also announced that she would be performing at the MCG before and after the final.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news