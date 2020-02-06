Sachin Tendulkar throws weight behind Women’s T20 World Cup to break record

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar has thrown his weight behind the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which aims to break the record for the highest attendance at a women’s sports event in the final that will be held at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

“Sport is a great equalizer! The Women’s @T20WorldCup is coming up soon and the Finals will be played at the MCG. Let’s #FILLTHEMCG for the #T20WorldCup Final and make it an event to remember ,” Tendulkar tweeted on Thursday.

Australia will host the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start on February 21. The final will be held at the MCG which has a capacity of over 1 lakh. This means that a full house could break the record for the highest attendance for a women’s sports event which is currently 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

American pop star Katy Perry had also announced that she would be performing at the MCG before and after the final.