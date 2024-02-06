Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's message on his 209 vs England in 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the three stars from India's series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, revealed that he had a conversation with India's greatest ever, Sachin Tendulkar, after his record knock of 209 against England. Yashasvi's double century, coupled with Shubman Gill's maiden ton batting at No. 3, helped India set a record target of 399 before Jasprit Bumrah completed a haul of nine wickets to fold England for 292 runs and script a 106-run win in the second Test match of the five-game series. Double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal has a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar after record knock

Yashasvi batted through the entire period of 93 overs on Day 1, scoring an unbeaten 179, the most by any Indian batter on the opening day of a match against England and second-most against an opposition on home soil. On Day 2, he converted his overnight score to an epic double ton. The youngster had become the third-youngest Indian to score a double-century in Test cricket and the first left-handed batter since 2009.

What made Yashasvi's knock even bigger was that none of the other Indian batters managed to score more than 34 runs as the left-hander single-handedly powered the home team to 396 runs in the first innings, which laid the foundation for India to script the emphatic win.

Sachin was among the first to laud Yashasvi for his brilliant knock on social media. However, when asked about his tweet, the 22-year-old revealed on Jio Cinema that he had a chat with the former India cricketer, who advised him to remain consistent with his performances.

"I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar as well. He congratulated me and told me to keep working hard the way I am. He told me that it's an important time for me and that consistency is very important. Thank you for sir's wishes. I always admire him as my idol," he said.

Yashasvi opens up on his approach while nearing his double-hundred

The India opener revealed that he intended to get a double ton on his debut in West Indies last year, when he was dismissed for 171. Against England in Vizag, Yashasvi decided to rather approach the knock patiently and later decided to take up the responsibility to take the game deep once wickets started tumbling at the other end.

"The last time, when I had scored 171 (against the West Indies), I wanted to score the double-hundred, but it didn't happen. I always think that if I focus on my daily routine, the runs will come. The process is very important in my life, whatever discipline I follow. What time I sleep, what I eat, how well do I practice. I think if all of this is maintained well, the performance will stay good as well. When I go to the ground, I feel confident because I know the hard work that I have put in, and I just need to go there and express myself. I always try to play for the team. In the last match, they had told me I could play as many shots as I wanted, and I played differently. Here, I thought the wicket was great and if I stayed patient, I could get a big innings. We lost wickets initially, so I thought I should take responsibility and play as deep as I could," said Jaiswal.