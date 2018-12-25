Sachin Tendulkar turns Santa Claus for underprivileged children - Watch

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar dressed up as Santa Claus and met a few children at the Ashray Child Care Centre. The batting legend surprised the kids, leaving them with the best Christmas present. Tendulkar tweeted a video of him meeting the children and wrote the joy on the innocent faces was priceless.

Earlier, Tendulkar had expressed his disagreement over the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to rate the Perth pitch, where India and Australia played their second Test of the ongoing four-match series, as ‘average.’

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 45-year-old said that there is a need of pitches like Perth in order to revive the Test cricket, adding that the track was by no means ‘average.’

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli not looking to correct people’s perception of India skipper

“Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly Tested. This pitch was by no means “Average,” Tendulkar wrote.

ICC had given the ‘average’ rating to the Perth pitch which is the lowest possible pass mark provided by the global governing body while evaluating the pitch and outfield of a Test ground.

Many former players including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and English cricketer Michael Vaughan had expressed their discontent with the decision. While Johnson had said that there was “nothing wrong” with the track, Vaughan had termed the wicket as “tremendously exciting.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 22:04 IST